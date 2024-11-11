Kai Cenat Celebrates With Denzel Curry After Hitting 300K Subscribers On Twitch

The day one Kai fans were so happy to see this.

Kai Cenat recently held his subathon livestream, also known as the Mafiathon 2 event, on Twitch, and there were a lot of special guests for the occasion. In fact, Denzel Curry was even there to witness when Kai hit his subscriber goal of 300K, which obviously caused a lot of celebration. They and their friends cheered and danced and jumped around like they just won the lottery, which they basically did when it comes to Twitch terms. Congrats to the New York streamer for this huge achievement! Hopefully that means there's more amazing content on the way and even more big moments.

It was also great to see Denzel Curry link up with Kai Cenat for the subathon, even if every single celebrity appearance on the livestream wasn't as completely positive. Fans assumed that Quavo and DDG had beef given their interactions during the subathon, something that the latter actually addressed after fan theories went wild. "He was obviously joking... People got different types of humor, but he was obviously playing," the Michigan rapper said of the former Migo. False alarm!

Elsewhere, though, Kai Cenat's stream – specifically its special guests – also resulted in plenty of Internet drama from many corners, all the way from substance use to relationship gossip. On that last note, and back to DDG, Halle Bailey recently apologized for her criticism of his decision to take their son Halo to the livestream without her knowing about it. "yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here," she tweeted. "i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo [heart emoji] [star emoji]."