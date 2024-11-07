Halle Bailey Apologizes To DDG After "Overreacting" To Son Halo's Stream Appearance

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Love Album" Listening Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Social media is a fickle friend.

Halle Bailey and DDG announced their breakup earlier this year, and it seems like they reached their first big public disagreement as coparents. Moreover, the former took to Twitter to call out the latter for taking their baby boy Halo to a Kai Cenat stream without her knowing about it, which resulted in a lot of debate. Some folks think that she's completely in the right, whereas others saw this as a misguided overreaction. Well, it looks like the singer herself agrees in part with the latter group. She returned to the social media platform on Thursday morning (November 7) to offer an apology to her rapper ex for her initially strong words, although she maintained the emotional core of her principal issues with this lack of communication.

"yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here," Halle Bailey wrote of the situation with DDG, their son Halo, and the Kai Cenat stream. "i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo [heart emoji] [star emoji]."

Read More: Halle Bailey Dresses Like Halle Berry's James Bond Character For Halloween

Halle Bailey Walks Back Her Criticism Of DDG & Their Son Halo's Kai Cenat Stream Appearance

This marks Halle Bailey's return to social media after briefly deactivating her Twitter over this whole situation, indicating that some time off the Internet helped her reach a more measured conclusion in her eyes. Still, she maintained that she wants DDG – or anyone, for that matter – to properly communicate what is going on with their son Halo if she's not there, and affirmed her belief that he's a great father to the baby boy. Hopefully the coparents can resolve these kinds of issues moving forward not in the public space first, but in a private manner that ensures communication without resorting to a public debate. Although that is sadly necessary on occasion.

Nevertheless, both Halle Bailey and DDG are still figuring out what to make of their split and how to navigate moving forward. It's a difficult process, especially as celebrities, but hopefully their support and empathy can mitigate these problems in the future. As always, communication is key!

Read More: DDG Claps Back At Critic Accusing Him Of Exploiting His Son For Fame

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...