Halle Bailey Apologizes To DDG After "Overreacting" To Son Halo's Stream Appearance

Social media is a fickle friend.

Halle Bailey and DDG announced their breakup earlier this year, and it seems like they reached their first big public disagreement as coparents. Moreover, the former took to Twitter to call out the latter for taking their baby boy Halo to a Kai Cenat stream without her knowing about it, which resulted in a lot of debate. Some folks think that she's completely in the right, whereas others saw this as a misguided overreaction. Well, it looks like the singer herself agrees in part with the latter group. She returned to the social media platform on Thursday morning (November 7) to offer an apology to her rapper ex for her initially strong words, although she maintained the emotional core of her principal issues with this lack of communication.

"yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here," Halle Bailey wrote of the situation with DDG, their son Halo, and the Kai Cenat stream. "i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo [heart emoji] [star emoji]."

Halle Bailey Walks Back Her Criticism Of DDG & Their Son Halo's Kai Cenat Stream Appearance

This marks Halle Bailey's return to social media after briefly deactivating her Twitter over this whole situation, indicating that some time off the Internet helped her reach a more measured conclusion in her eyes. Still, she maintained that she wants DDG – or anyone, for that matter – to properly communicate what is going on with their son Halo if she's not there, and affirmed her belief that he's a great father to the baby boy. Hopefully the coparents can resolve these kinds of issues moving forward not in the public space first, but in a private manner that ensures communication without resorting to a public debate. Although that is sadly necessary on occasion.

Nevertheless, both Halle Bailey and DDG are still figuring out what to make of their split and how to navigate moving forward. It's a difficult process, especially as celebrities, but hopefully their support and empathy can mitigate these problems in the future. As always, communication is key!