Halle Bailey Dresses Like Halle Berry's James Bond Character For Halloween

BY Elias Andrews
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.
Berry showed love in return.

Yes, Halle Bailey's name was inspired by Halle Berry. The former's parents considered naming her "Hailey," but decided to change it to "Halle" as a tribute to the Oscar-winning actress. Bailey has had an impressive career over her own in the last decade, as evidenced by her leading role in the Little Mermaid remake. Halle Bailey decided to pay tribute to her near-namesake, however, this Halloween. She dressed like Berry's character from the James Bond film Die Another Day, and the internet was impressed.

Die Another Day may not be one of the most acclaimed 007 films. In fact, the tepid critical response to the film led producers to give the MI6 agent a gritty reboot with Daniel Craig a few years later. That said, Halle Berry's presence, and her orange swim suit, remains one of the film's best known images. Halle Bailey went all out with the recreation. She donned Berry's short hair, orange bikini, and even the knife and holster that the character wears in the film. Bailey has a knack for recreating iconic film characters, as evidenced by her decision to dress like Janet Jackson from Poetic Justice in 2023.

Halle Bailey Referred To Halle Berry As Her 'Queen'

Interestingly enough, Halle Bailey wasn't the only musician who decided to cosplay as Berry. Coi Leray and Tyla decided to pay tribute to the iconic actress by dressing up as characters from different films. Leray dressed up like Berry's Catwoman, and Tyla decided to take a left turn by dressing up like Berry's character from The Flintstones Movie. All three celebs earned praise from their fans, but it was the Halle Berry co-sign that made the biggest impact. She wrote that Bailey, Leray and Tyla "crushed it" above a Pop Crave tweet rounding up the different costumes.

It was Halle Bailey, however, who received individualized praise for her costume. The singer posted pics of her in character, and Halle Berry was effusive in her praise. "Awe …my girl did that," Berry wrote in the comment section. "What a huge compliment! Love you angel." Halle Bailey was awe struck by the praise, and returned the love. "My queen approves," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "My life is made."

