Halle Bailey Teases Apparent Breakup Song Amid Split From DDG

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Halle Bailey seems to be focused on music.

Halle Bailey has shared a snippet of a new song that seemingly addresses her split from DDG after the couple announced their breakup, earlier this month. She shared a clip of the unreleased song on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “My everything breaking my heart in two," she sings in the track.

When Baller Alert reshared the snippet on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Halle frequently previews her music on IG and it nearly always revolves around love. Let’s not read too much into it," one user remarked. Another fan of Bailey's wrote: "See! This what he should’ve did. Instead going str8 to the internet with it lol.. you wanna be an artist now and not a streamer? Take it to the booth not the podcast." Other users theorized the entire breakup is a marketing scheme.

Halle Bailey & DDG Attend Diddy's Release Party For "The Love Album"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

DDG first confirmed the two would be parting ways in a statement on his Instagram Story from October 3rd. "After much reflect and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote at the time. "This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared." He confirmed that the two will remain friends. They welcomed their first child together, late last year.

Halle Bailey Previews Upcoming Song

Bailey hasn't been as direct about the split on social media. Instead, it appears she's been focused on music. Check out the snippet of Bailey's upcoming song on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Halle Bailey and DDG on HotNewHipHop.

