DJ Akademiks Alleges That Halle Bailey & DDG Broke Up A Long Time Ago

A lot of people are talking about DDG and Halle Bailey calling it quits after years of romance, although we don't really have many explanations as to why. However, a lot of fans also speculated that the two have been rocky for a while, especially given previous scandals. Well, DJ Akademiks recently took to his livestream to address the issue, making the bombshell claim that they split up a while ago. Even though he didn't choose to provide proof or read into the situation too deeply, he did recall a recent conversation with the Michigan rapper.

"[A] breakup letter, if you want to call it," DJ Akademiks said of DDG's breakup message. "I understood it. You know why I understood it? Because what y'all haven't known is that they have been separated for a while. This is facts, I'm telling you this as fact. They have been separated for a while. You just didn't know. A lot of people on The Shade Room didn't know. They're usually pretty quiet, they keep their business to themselves. I don't know if she's f***ing with other people, but she, you know, she's living her life. She's around, she's having fun. Hanging around celebrities.

DJ Akademiks On Halle & DDG

"There's videos and pictures as proof, I won't even put it up," DJ Akademiks continued. "Because they on DDG's a**, that n***a can't do a motherf***ing thing. 'Cause the whole perception of the whole Internet is that they're still together. So you know why DDG had to post this s**t? To let everybody know, 'If eventually you see me take a picture with another woman, even if I have no interest in her, I'm not cheating on this woman that y'all love so much.' And I said, 'Goddamn.' And I told him yesterday. I said, 'Man, it's sad that you got to let these hordes of obsessed Stans – that's Stans over a relationship – know that the relationship's over."