DJ Akademiks Alleges That Halle Bailey & DDG Broke Up A Long Time Ago

A lot of people are talking about DDG and Halle Bailey calling it quits after years of romance, although we don't really have many explanations as to why. However, a lot of fans also speculated that the two have been rocky for a while, especially given previous scandals. Well, DJ Akademiks recently took to his livestream to address the issue, making the bombshell claim that they split up a while ago. Even though he didn't choose to provide proof or read into the situation too deeply, he did recall a recent conversation with the Michigan rapper.
"[A] breakup letter, if you want to call it," DJ Akademiks said of DDG's breakup message. "I understood it. You know why I understood it? Because what y'all haven't known is that they have been separated for a while. This is facts, I'm telling you this as fact. They have been separated for a while. You just didn't know. A lot of people on The Shade Room didn't know. They're usually pretty quiet, they keep their business to themselves. I don't know if she's f***ing with other people, but she, you know, she's living her life. She's around, she's having fun. Hanging around celebrities.
DJ Akademiks On Halle & DDG
"There's videos and pictures as proof, I won't even put it up," DJ Akademiks continued. "Because they on DDG's a**, that n***a can't do a motherf***ing thing. 'Cause the whole perception of the whole Internet is that they're still together. So you know why DDG had to post this s**t? To let everybody know, 'If eventually you see me take a picture with another woman, even if I have no interest in her, I'm not cheating on this woman that y'all love so much.' And I said, 'Goddamn.' And I told him yesterday. I said, 'Man, it's sad that you got to let these hordes of obsessed Stans – that's Stans over a relationship – know that the relationship's over."
Elsewhere, DDG is butting heads with Joe Budden over the Halle Bailey breakup, so we'll see how this situation continues to evolve in the media. For now, it looks like the theories are just getting started.