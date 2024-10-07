DDG Goes Off On Joe Budden Fans Amid Feud Over Halle Bailey Breakup

DDG went off on fans of Joe Budden in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the podcast host criticized him amid his breakup with Halle Bailey. When one user argued that Budden's "Pump It Up" is a bigger hit than anything DDG has put out, the rapper fired back: "Boy shut yo b*tch ass up & get sum money. Yo dinner table 2 feet away from the stove, lil ass crib." He also shared a YouTube video addressing the drama.
As for Budden's remarks, he had downplayed the relevancy of DDG while discussing the bombshell breakup, earlier in the week. "Who the f*ck is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything," Budden said. "I'm very happy that they have broken up so I don't have to keep seeing this name attached to this girl's name when I don't know him from nothing as a standalone, and for me, it's important to know people based on their name, merit and what they have done. Every time I see his name, it's attached to hers, and it's typically in some type of clout chaser fashion, and that makes me look at him a different way."
DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party
As for DDG's responses to Budden, fans have been quite critical of them. When The Neighborhood Talk posted a round-up, one user wrote in the comments section wrote: "His comebacks are ageism, mocking people who have humble earnings,etc. Where do y'all meet these men so I can stay away from there?" Another remarked: "Calling someone old is not a flex. Especially how these young black men are out here dropping left and right."
DDG Addresses Fans Of Joe Budden
Check out DDG's latest posts about Joe Budden below. He confirmed his breakup with Bailey in a statement, last week, explaining that they still remain close friends. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]