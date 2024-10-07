DDG Goes Off On Joe Budden Fans Amid Feud Over Halle Bailey Breakup

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Halle Bailey (R) and boyfriend DDG attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
DDG is furious with Joe Budden.

DDG went off on fans of Joe Budden in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the podcast host criticized him amid his breakup with Halle Bailey. When one user argued that Budden's "Pump It Up" is a bigger hit than anything DDG has put out, the rapper fired back: "Boy shut yo b*tch ass up & get sum money. Yo dinner table 2 feet away from the stove, lil ass crib." He also shared a YouTube video addressing the drama.

As for Budden's remarks, he had downplayed the relevancy of DDG while discussing the bombshell breakup, earlier in the week. "Who the f*ck is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything," Budden said. "I'm very happy that they have broken up so I don't have to keep seeing this name attached to this girl's name when I don't know him from nothing as a standalone, and for me, it's important to know people based on their name, merit and what they have done. Every time I see his name, it's attached to hers, and it's typically in some type of clout chaser fashion, and that makes me look at him a different way."

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album." Listening Party on September 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

As for DDG's responses to Budden, fans have been quite critical of them. When The Neighborhood Talk posted a round-up, one user wrote in the comments section wrote: "His comebacks are ageism, mocking people who have humble earnings,etc. Where do y'all meet these men so I can stay away from there?" Another remarked: "Calling someone old is not a flex. Especially how these young black men are out here dropping left and right."

DDG Addresses Fans Of Joe Budden

Check out DDG's latest posts about Joe Budden below. He confirmed his breakup with Bailey in a statement, last week, explaining that they still remain close friends. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG on HotNewHipHop.

