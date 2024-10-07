DDG Goes Off On Joe Budden Fans Amid Feud Over Halle Bailey Breakup

DDG is furious with Joe Budden.

DDG went off on fans of Joe Budden in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the podcast host criticized him amid his breakup with Halle Bailey. When one user argued that Budden's "Pump It Up" is a bigger hit than anything DDG has put out, the rapper fired back: "Boy shut yo b*tch ass up & get sum money. Yo dinner table 2 feet away from the stove, lil ass crib." He also shared a YouTube video addressing the drama.

As for Budden's remarks, he had downplayed the relevancy of DDG while discussing the bombshell breakup, earlier in the week. "Who the f*ck is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything," Budden said. "I'm very happy that they have broken up so I don't have to keep seeing this name attached to this girl's name when I don't know him from nothing as a standalone, and for me, it's important to know people based on their name, merit and what they have done. Every time I see his name, it's attached to hers, and it's typically in some type of clout chaser fashion, and that makes me look at him a different way."

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend "The Love Album" Listening Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Halle Bailey and DDG attend "The Love Album." Listening Party on September 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

As for DDG's responses to Budden, fans have been quite critical of them. When The Neighborhood Talk posted a round-up, one user wrote in the comments section wrote: "His comebacks are ageism, mocking people who have humble earnings,etc. Where do y'all meet these men so I can stay away from there?" Another remarked: "Calling someone old is not a flex. Especially how these young black men are out here dropping left and right."

DDG Addresses Fans Of Joe Budden