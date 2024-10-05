DDG Calls Joe Budden An "Old B*tch" After Shady Halle Bailey Breakup Response

DDG is not pleased with Joe Budden.

Earlier this week, DDG took to social media to announce that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways. In a heartfelt statement, he explained that while their romantic relationship didn't work out, they're still "best friends." The announcement came just months after they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Halo.

"We believe it's the best path forward for both of us," he said. "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared." Bailey has yet to comment on the split, but the same can't be said for social media users. Fans have been flooding Twitter/X with their reactions to the news since it was first shared Thursday (October 3).

DDG Slams Joe Budden On X

Many supporters had big reactions, both positive and negative, to the breakup. Joe Budden, on the other hand, took a different approach to his response. While sharing his take on the split during an episode of his podcast, he decided to focus most of his attention on DDG himself. He claimed that he wasn't familiar with DDG outside of his relationship with Bailey. "Who the f*ck is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?" he asked.

DDG wasted no time before responding and didn't hold back in the slightest. "Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b*tch @JoeBudden i’m on u," he Tweeted today. "N***a got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b*tch @JoeBudden." What do you think of DDG firing back at Joe Budden after he weighed in on his split from Halle Bailey? Did he have it coming or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.