Joe Budden Slightly Changes His Tune On DDG: "I Like You A Little Bit"

Grumpy Joe is coming around.

DDG's breakup with Halle Bailey stirred up some discourse online, and especially on The Joe Budden Network. The Pontiac, Michigan rapper and content creator broke the news on social media, saying, "We believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared.... We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support."

Budden pretty much disregarded the breakup letter and sort of went off on DDG. "Who the f*** is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?" That led to a heated reply, "Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b****." Budden would then clap back, "Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some clout chaser fashion. So that makes me look at him a different way, and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up."

Joe Budden Has A Change Of Heart About DDG

Now, though, the podcast host seems to be having a slight change of heart about his younger foe. On the latest episode, Budden addressed the recent back-and-forth and says that he's been doing "research," according to AllHipHop. After doing this, he now has some more respect for him. "I like you a little bit." He says that they share some similarities in terms of pursuing music and content creation, as well as dealing with criticism for breakups. "The same way I don’t know s*** about him, he clearly don’t know s*** about me. So, do I want to come in here and use my powers for evil and f***ing just end this n**** for sending all these bots my way," Budden said.