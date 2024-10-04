Halle Bailey & DDG Wipe Each Other Off Of Their Instagram Pages

Fans are searching for clues as to why DDG and Halle split.

DDG and Halle Bailey may have just had a baby boy not even a year ago, but it looks like they realized they wanted to go in different directions. Moreover, the former recently announced that they decided to break up, which was a shock for some social media users and an opportunity for debate and speculative criticism for others. No matter what your thoughts are, it looks like the couple is proceeding with their choice. For example, they each deleted all posts featuring the other on their respective Instagram accounts. While we can't know the exact reason why they chose to do so, one can assume that they would want distance at this point before continuing their journey as co-parents.

"Dear friends and supporters," DDG's announcement of the Halle Bailey split began. "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. -DDG [red heart emoji]."

DDG & Halle Bailey Delete Each Other From Their IG Posts

As for why Halle Bailey and DDG broke up, fans have many theories and rumors to spread. Chief among them is the joke that Usher is to blame, since the rapper tried to snatch a cherry that the R&B legend tried to feed to Halle during a performance. It wouldn't be the first time that Usher was the alleged root of a breakup, but that moment was probably just a playful antic without any serious repercussions.

Meanwhile, their co-parenting of Halo will probably maintain a strong bond between them regardless of their relationship status. All we can hope for is that things stay amicable and family-focused.