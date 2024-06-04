DDG Reveals His Exorbitant Feature Price

DDG isn't giving out features without a major price tag.

DDG revealed a massive feature price in DMs with a fan shared on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday. When asked for the cost to collaborate with him, DDG claimed he charges $75,000 for a feature alone and $1,000,000 for a music video appearance as well. He told the fan to have their CashApp ready. While screenshotting the interaction and putting on his story, DDG added: "Just in case yall was wondering my feature price.. I take venmo and apple pay too."

In response to the DMs, several users on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page had jokes for the new father. "That’s exactly why we ain’t heard him rap this year," one user wrote. Another added: "Just stay On the Tube bra cause ain’t nobody paying that for no damn DDG let’s be real."

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The NAACP Image Awards

Halle Bailey and DDG at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

It's not the first time DDG has discussed his finances. Speaking with The Shade Room back in April, he hinted about his monthly salary. “I’m going to give you a wide range. I don’t want people to pocket-watch too crazy. On a low month, I’ll pull in a little hundred piece [$100,000]. On a high month, we can go anywhere from five [$500,000] and up,” he told the outlet. “I work very hard. A lot of people don’t give me credit for what I do, but being relevant in the space that I’m in for as long as I have, a lot of people look at me as an OG. Even though I’m 26, but I’ve been doing it since I was 19. I inspired a lot of the new creators that we are seeing now.”

DDG Reveals What He Charges For A Feature

Additionally, DDG's net worth is listed at $8 Million in 2024, according to CAKnowledge. Check out his post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG on HotNewHipHop.