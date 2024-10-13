DDG Trolled With Fake Halle Bailey Cheating Apology

Earlier this month, DDG took to Instagram to share a lengthy message confirming his split from Halle Bailey. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he wrote in part. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our own individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared."
Of course, the announcement sparked a great deal of speculation about what led to the breakup. Rumors even swirled that cheating could have allegedly had something to do with it, but this isn't confirmed. Regardless, internet trolls are out in full force, as evidenced by one of his recent livestreams.
Troll Taunts DDG After Halle Bailey Breakup
At one point in the stream, someone falsely claiming to be "Halle" sent DDG a donation, along with a fake apology for allegedly cheating on him with Brent Faiyaz. "Alright, y'all doing too much," he responded simply. Luckily, DDG didn't appear to be too upset by the cruel joke. After all, it was far from the only taunting he'd experienced since announcing the breakup. Last week, for example, one TikToker put him on blast for having a child with Bailey. She accused him of having "trapped" the Little Mermaid star, prompting a passionate response.
"CPM's not that high for you to be on there talking for two minutes about me," he fired back. "You got two kids, I looked on your Instagram.... with no baby daddy. But you worry about me... Y'all need to stop. I be seeing what y'all be saying, bro." Shortly after the split was announced, social media users also joked that Usher could have allegedly been to blame. What do you think of trolls taunting DDG over his split from Halle Bailey? What about his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.