DDG Trolled With Fake Halle Bailey Cheating Apology

Earlier this month, DDG took to Instagram to share a lengthy message confirming his split from Halle Bailey. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he wrote in part. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our own individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared."

Of course, the announcement sparked a great deal of speculation about what led to the breakup. Rumors even swirled that cheating could have allegedly had something to do with it, but this isn't confirmed. Regardless, internet trolls are out in full force, as evidenced by one of his recent livestreams.

Troll Taunts DDG After Halle Bailey Breakup

At one point in the stream, someone falsely claiming to be "Halle" sent DDG a donation, along with a fake apology for allegedly cheating on him with Brent Faiyaz. "Alright, y'all doing too much," he responded simply. Luckily, DDG didn't appear to be too upset by the cruel joke. After all, it was far from the only taunting he'd experienced since announcing the breakup. Last week, for example, one TikToker put him on blast for having a child with Bailey. She accused him of having "trapped" the Little Mermaid star, prompting a passionate response.