DDG Trolled With Fake Halle Bailey Cheating Apology

BYCaroline Fisher158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amiri : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
The internet is ruthless.

Earlier this month, DDG took to Instagram to share a lengthy message confirming his split from Halle Bailey. “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true," he wrote in part. "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our own individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared."

Of course, the announcement sparked a great deal of speculation about what led to the breakup. Rumors even swirled that cheating could have allegedly had something to do with it, but this isn't confirmed. Regardless, internet trolls are out in full force, as evidenced by one of his recent livestreams.

Read More: Halle Bailey Breaks Her Silence After DDG Breakup

Troll Taunts DDG After Halle Bailey Breakup

At one point in the stream, someone falsely claiming to be "Halle" sent DDG a donation, along with a fake apology for allegedly cheating on him with Brent Faiyaz. "Alright, y'all doing too much," he responded simply. Luckily, DDG didn't appear to be too upset by the cruel joke. After all, it was far from the only taunting he'd experienced since announcing the breakup. Last week, for example, one TikToker put him on blast for having a child with Bailey. She accused him of having "trapped" the Little Mermaid star, prompting a passionate response.

"CPM's not that high for you to be on there talking for two minutes about me," he fired back. "You got two kids, I looked on your Instagram.... with no baby daddy. But you worry about me... Y'all need to stop. I be seeing what y'all be saying, bro." Shortly after the split was announced, social media users also joked that Usher could have allegedly been to blame. What do you think of trolls taunting DDG over his split from Halle Bailey? What about his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DDG Roasted By TikToker Claiming He "Trapped" Halle Bailey With A Baby

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...