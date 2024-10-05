DDG Shares Cryptic Message About “Drama” After Halle Bailey Breakup

Fans are speculating about what DDG meant.

Earlier this week, DDG took to social media to announce that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways. He described the breakup as amicable, and even claimed they're still "best friends." Regardless, the news has prompted big reactions from social media users, who continue to speculate about what could have caused the split.

Yesterday, for example, fans made countless jokes about Usher possibly having something to do with the young couple's demise. This is due to a clip of the R&B icon trying to feed the Little Mermaid actress a cherry, which made its rounds online last week. Obviously, this was all in jest, but the same can't be said for all of the theories.

Read More: DDG Claims Viral IG Screenshot Explaining Why He Is Single Is Fake

DDG On Drama

While Bailey has yet to break her silence on the breakup, DDG made some interesting remarks during a recent livestream. "Let me reiterate this, this has been planned before anything y'all see, drama-related or anything," he said. Most Hollywood Unlocked commenters believe he was referring to his idea to take women to a nail salon on stream. Others speculate that he was talking about his breakup or any of the drama that might follow.