DDG Shares Cryptic Message About “Drama” After Halle Bailey Breakup

Earlier this week, DDG took to social media to announce that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways. He described the breakup as amicable, and even claimed they're still "best friends." Regardless, the news has prompted big reactions from social media users, who continue to speculate about what could have caused the split.
Yesterday, for example, fans made countless jokes about Usher possibly having something to do with the young couple's demise. This is due to a clip of the R&B icon trying to feed the Little Mermaid actress a cherry, which made its rounds online last week. Obviously, this was all in jest, but the same can't be said for all of the theories.
DDG On Drama
While Bailey has yet to break her silence on the breakup, DDG made some interesting remarks during a recent livestream. "Let me reiterate this, this has been planned before anything y'all see, drama-related or anything," he said. Most Hollywood Unlocked commenters believe he was referring to his idea to take women to a nail salon on stream. Others speculate that he was talking about his breakup or any of the drama that might follow.
These aren't the only rumors surrounding the couple these days, however. Recently, a fake message from DDG has been making its rounds online, which he quickly confirmed he didn't write. "I'm a grown man I can make my own decisions. We chose to split because of personal reasons, nah it's not a skit. I'm not hurt," the fake post reads. "As long as my son good I'm good." It was rumored to have been posted on his close friends story, but according to him, he doesn't even use close friends. What do you think of DDG delivering a cryptic message after announcing that he and Halle Bailey broke up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.