DDG Shares Cryptic Message About “Drama” After Halle Bailey Breakup

BYCaroline Fisher317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 08, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: DDG attends the Off-White show on September 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)
Fans are speculating about what DDG meant.

Earlier this week, DDG took to social media to announce that he and Halle Bailey have gone their separate ways. He described the breakup as amicable, and even claimed they're still "best friends." Regardless, the news has prompted big reactions from social media users, who continue to speculate about what could have caused the split.

Yesterday, for example, fans made countless jokes about Usher possibly having something to do with the young couple's demise. This is due to a clip of the R&B icon trying to feed the Little Mermaid actress a cherry, which made its rounds online last week. Obviously, this was all in jest, but the same can't be said for all of the theories.

Read More: DDG Claims Viral IG Screenshot Explaining Why He Is Single Is Fake

DDG On Drama

While Bailey has yet to break her silence on the breakup, DDG made some interesting remarks during a recent livestream. "Let me reiterate this, this has been planned before anything y'all see, drama-related or anything," he said. Most Hollywood Unlocked commenters believe he was referring to his idea to take women to a nail salon on stream. Others speculate that he was talking about his breakup or any of the drama that might follow.

These aren't the only rumors surrounding the couple these days, however. Recently, a fake message from DDG has been making its rounds online, which he quickly confirmed he didn't write. "I'm a grown man I can make my own decisions. We chose to split because of personal reasons, nah it's not a skit. I'm not hurt," the fake post reads. "As long as my son good I'm good." It was rumored to have been posted on his close friends story, but according to him, he doesn't even use close friends. What do you think of DDG delivering a cryptic message after announcing that he and Halle Bailey broke up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Wipe Each Other Off Of Their Instagram Pages

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...