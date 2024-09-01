DDG & Halle Bailey React To Halo Becoming A Hilarious Meme

BYCaroline Fisher350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Halo is going viral.

At the end of last year, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child, a son named Halo. The baby arrived amid rampant pregnancy rumors, which both of them continuously denied. Since Halo's birth, they've been providing fans with countless fun updates on their journey as parents. Recently, for example, one of them shared an adorable clip of him on what appears to be a train ride at the mall for kids.

He looked incredibly unsure of the situation, which social media users quickly took and ran with. It's now a meme going viral on TikTok, as users add their own captions to the clip for hilarious results. "Me lookin at the [ninja emoji] who decided to sit by me when it's 100 empty seats," one of them reads. "Me looking at my bank account after a spending spree," another says.

Read More: DDG Cops An Instrumental From Cash Cobain For "Copy My Drip"

DDG Wonders Who Is Behind Halo Meme

Of course, it didn't take very long for Halo's parents to catch on, and DDG didn't waste any time before taking to Twitter/X to weigh in. "Who made my son into a meme," he asked alongside a series of laughing emojis before posting one of them on his page. "My son more lit than me, i love it," he added. As for Bailey, she simply shared one of them on X with a crying laughing emoji.

This isn't the first time Halo's made headlines as of late, however. Back in July, he got his first lineup at just six months old. Social media users were quick to call DDG out for allowing this, arguing that it could impact his hairline. He made it clear he was unfazed by the criticism, however, urging haters to "worry ’bout your own kids." What do you think of Halle Bailey and DDG's son Halo becoming a viral meme? What about his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DDG Claps Back After Halo's Lineup Causes A Stir On Social Media

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...