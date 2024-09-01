DDG & Halle Bailey React To Halo Becoming A Hilarious Meme

Halo is going viral.

At the end of last year, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child, a son named Halo. The baby arrived amid rampant pregnancy rumors, which both of them continuously denied. Since Halo's birth, they've been providing fans with countless fun updates on their journey as parents. Recently, for example, one of them shared an adorable clip of him on what appears to be a train ride at the mall for kids.

He looked incredibly unsure of the situation, which social media users quickly took and ran with. It's now a meme going viral on TikTok, as users add their own captions to the clip for hilarious results. "Me lookin at the [ninja emoji] who decided to sit by me when it's 100 empty seats," one of them reads. "Me looking at my bank account after a spending spree," another says.

DDG Wonders Who Is Behind Halo Meme

Of course, it didn't take very long for Halo's parents to catch on, and DDG didn't waste any time before taking to Twitter/X to weigh in. "Who made my son into a meme," he asked alongside a series of laughing emojis before posting one of them on his page. "My son more lit than me, i love it," he added. As for Bailey, she simply shared one of them on X with a crying laughing emoji.