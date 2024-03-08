DDG Fires Back At Critics After Holding Baby Halo With One Hand

A few months back, DDG and his girlfriend Halle Bailey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Halo. Since the little one's arrival, fans have had a blast watching the pair adjust to parenthood. While Bailey has received more than enough backlash for keeping her pregnancy private, she and the rapper have mostly been met with an outpouring of support. Unfortunately, however, the young couple has also been met with a great deal of scrutiny.

Earlier this week, for example, DDG took to social media to share some selfies he took with Halo. One might expect countless doting comments about the father-son duo spending time together, but users were far from focused on that. Instead, they ripped the new dad apart for the way he was holding Halo.

Read More: DDG Blasted By Fans Online For Holding His Baby With One Hand

DDG & Baby Halo Are "Chillin"

In two of the photos, DDG poses in a mirror, holding the infant with one hand. Immediately, commenters expressed concern for Halo's safety and made their opinions known. "Why bro dangling his baby like that😭😭" one user wrote. Another said DDG was, "holding bro like it’s a stack of money." According to DDG, however, Halo was completely fine, and the way he was holding him was no cause for concern.

He took to Twitter/X yesterday to address the outcry, clarifying that he and his child are okay. "How y’all gon tell me how to hold my baby," he wondered, adding a laughing emoji. "We chillin." Obviously, DDG is confident in his parenting abilities, and thinks online critics should mind their own business. What do you think of the way DDG was holding baby Halo in his recent social media posts? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's been receiving online, or are fans overreacting? What about his response to the controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG's Son Halo Is Rapper's "Biggest Blessing By Far"

[Via]