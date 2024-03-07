DDG Blasted By Fans Online For Holding His Baby With One Hand

Back in February, DDG and Halle Bailey had their first child together, a song they named Halo. The pair tried their best to keep the pregnancy a secret throughout the duration of it. But internet sleuths had already started circulating speculation that Bailey might be pregnant for months in advance of her eventual delivery. Since then both the parents have been discussing the baby and the secret pregnancy in various interviews. They even created an Instagram account specifically for their newborn child. But now a different picture of Halo is causing trouble for his dad online.

Fans online are widely criticizing DDG for a new photo making the rounds. While a parent holding their newborn is normally a sweet thing, it's how he's holdinh Halo that grabbed fan's attention and sparked the wrong kind of discussions. In the picture he's standing in the mirror holding the child agaist his waist with one hand. In the comments of an Instagram repost of the video the fan comments are pretty critical. "Why bro dangling his baby like that😭😭" one of the top comments reads. "Ngas can’t even hold a baby properly js to look hard?? 😭😭" and "holding bro like it’s a stack of money 😭😭" two other comments agree. Check out the controversial picture below.

DDG Catches Heat For Holding His Baby With One Hand

In interviews following Halo's birth, Halle Bailey discussed the origin of his name. She revealed that it was actually DDG's idea to give the baby his angelic first name. During a recent interview he opened up on the pair making the decision to have a baby together. He also discussed why the pair chose to keep the pregnancy a secret, prioritizing their private business staying private at least until the baby was born.

What do you think of DDG holding his newborn baby with one hand in a new picture? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's getting from fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

