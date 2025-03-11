DDG Considers Leaving America Amidst Custody Drama With Halle Bailey

DDG and Halle Bailey wanted to avoid drama. The celebrities claimed that they were still "best friends" after their split, and voiced a desire to raise their son, Halo, peacefully. It hasn't taken long, however, for the cracks in their former relationship to show. DDG and Halle Bailey have vented about other via social media, especially when it comes to their respective parenting. He was the latest person to hurl insults, and he once he did, he expressed a desire to leave the U.S.

DDG took to Twitter on Monday to float the idea of moving away from Hollywood for good. He even had a place in mind in this hypothetical situation. "I wanna move to Lagos," the rapper wrote. "I'm tired of being in America." The tweet would have drummed up attention on its own, but in light of DDG's comments on his son, it has blown up. The rapper recently accused Halle Bailey of not allowing him to spend time with Halo. He went as far as to claim that the boy's nanny sees him more than he does. "I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," DDG vented. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me."

DDG Halo Song

The fallout has been complicated. DDG took to Instagram to preview a song titled "Don't Take My Son." One doesn't really need to read between the lines in this instance. Naturally, Halle Bailey took some heat on social media due to these allegations. The singer did not address them head on, however. She got on Instagram and claimed that she and her son Halo have been feeling under the weather. I just wanted to come on here and tell you guys why I'm not posting," she stated. "Me and Halo are very sick. We do not feel good at all." The timing of this message was seen by some as convenient, and others as a simple case of a mother prioritizing her child's health.

The rapper has made it clear that he has issues with the decisions Halle Bailey has made as a co-parent. That said, he told fans he does not plan to take legal action against her. "It's gonna get extremely messy, and it don't have to happen," he asserted. "We could just have a clear understanding." Only time will tell if DDG actually decides to leave the country.