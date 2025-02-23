DDG Catches Heat For Proclaiming He's A Single Dad Despite Coparenting With Halle Bailey

Whether it's for his previous relationship with Halle Bailey or his musical moves, DDG often has to combat many narratives around him online. However, many fans think that he's setting himself up for ridicule by not really being the most accurate individual when it comes to his personal assessments. Recently, the Michigan rapper called himself a "single dad" in a clip with some female friends and said that single fathers don't get any sympathy. The women were quick to point out that he's not a single parent, but rather a single person. Coparenting with Halle despite a breakup kind of dismisses the single parent idea altogether, although the 27-year-old was right to point out that sometimes, people invalidate his feelings.

Apart from his developments with Halle Bailey, DDG is also working with other artists in the music industry, albeit as professionals rather than as coparents. He and KARRAHBOOO recently dropped their first collab "Easing Up," a minimal and mellow trap cut that shows off some impressive flows and confident deliveries. Maybe more link-ups will emerge in the future, although fans seem particularly interested in these relationship updates and debates rather than any new material.

Halle Bailey And DDG

For those unaware, DDG and Halle Bailey started dating back in 2022 and announced the birth of their son Halo in 2024. Halo was born in December of the previous year, and their reveal followed months upon months of rampant pregnancy rumors and a lot of gossip around their relationship. Almost a year after the little one was born, they called it quits after three years of dating, although they clarified that they would raise him together. That's part of what makes these new comments about single fathers a little odd, although we obviously don't have access to all the necessary context.