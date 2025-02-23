DDG Catches Heat For Proclaiming He's A Single Dad Despite Coparenting With Halle Bailey

DDG Single Dad Coparenting Halle Bailey
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: DDG is seen wearing a Bluemarble gray long-sleeve sweater black pants and black shoes outside Bluemarble during the Menswear Fall Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ussi'n Yala/Getty Images)
Even though DDG is happy to show off his coparenting with Halle Bailey from time to time, he still considers himself a single dad.

Whether it's for his previous relationship with Halle Bailey or his musical moves, DDG often has to combat many narratives around him online. However, many fans think that he's setting himself up for ridicule by not really being the most accurate individual when it comes to his personal assessments. Recently, the Michigan rapper called himself a "single dad" in a clip with some female friends and said that single fathers don't get any sympathy. The women were quick to point out that he's not a single parent, but rather a single person. Coparenting with Halle despite a breakup kind of dismisses the single parent idea altogether, although the 27-year-old was right to point out that sometimes, people invalidate his feelings.

Apart from his developments with Halle Bailey, DDG is also working with other artists in the music industry, albeit as professionals rather than as coparents. He and KARRAHBOOO recently dropped their first collab "Easing Up," a minimal and mellow trap cut that shows off some impressive flows and confident deliveries. Maybe more link-ups will emerge in the future, although fans seem particularly interested in these relationship updates and debates rather than any new material.

Halle Bailey And DDG

For those unaware, DDG and Halle Bailey started dating back in 2022 and announced the birth of their son Halo in 2024. Halo was born in December of the previous year, and their reveal followed months upon months of rampant pregnancy rumors and a lot of gossip around their relationship. Almost a year after the little one was born, they called it quits after three years of dating, although they clarified that they would raise him together. That's part of what makes these new comments about single fathers a little odd, although we obviously don't have access to all the necessary context.

Especially through their fanbases, though, DDG and Halle Bailey are still a big part of each other's careers, public images, and social media presences. Most importantly, they are closer than we could ever witness in real life through their child, even if they might disagree on how to exactly label their statues both as a couple and individually.

