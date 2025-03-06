Halo Drives Halle Bailey's Fans Wild By Adorably Recognizing His Mom In "The Little Mermaid"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 525 Views
Halo Halle Bailey Recognizing Mom The Little Mermaid Film News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Halle Bailey attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey recently made her musical comeback via her new "Back And Forth" single, but she's also got star power in spades elsewhere.

Halle Bailey and DDG continue to face some salacious headlines around their coparenting dynamic, but it hasn't made their love for their son Halo any less powerful. What's more is that he clearly feels the same way. Bailey recently recorded their little one watching The Little Mermaid, in which the singer is the titular Ariel. He looked at the screen with a blank expression for a few seconds before smiling adorably and blurting out a wholesome, "Mama!" It will probably be the most endearing thing you see on social media today. We can only imagine how Halo's admiration for his famous parents will grow and change in the future.

But don't get it twisted. Halle Bailey isn't just The Little Mermaid, but one of the biggest R&B artists today alongside her sister Chlöe that is gearing up for something big on the way. She recently released the new single "Back And Forth" after a months-long break, and fans hope that we will get an album announcement or another massive update sooner rather than later. Clearly, family time and cutesy moments haven't slowed down the artistic grind.

Are Chloe & Halle Bailey Dropping A New Album?

What's more is that Chloe Bailey recently suggested that she and Halle Bailey will reunite soon for a new Chloe X Halle project. "Halle has so much going on, and I’m so proud of her," Chlöe expressed to People during a recent conversation. "I can’t wait for us to finally put together the body of work we’ve been discussing for so long. Performing together at the Fashion Awards felt so special, and I can’t wait to do that again with a new album." Perhaps the Halle solo album will come first, but either way, we have some smooth jams and gorgeous performances to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Halo will one day have to learn that sometimes, his parents DDG and Halle Bailey clashed following their breakup. Most recently, he caught heat for mentioning his favorite ex as someone whose name starts with a "K," although he later clarified that he doesn't even consider Halle to be an ex. The gossip train trudges on, but they won't allow misinformation to mischaracterize their bond.

