Halo Drives Halle Bailey's Fans Wild By Adorably Recognizing His Mom In "The Little Mermaid"

Halle Bailey and DDG continue to face some salacious headlines around their coparenting dynamic, but it hasn't made their love for their son Halo any less powerful. What's more is that he clearly feels the same way. Bailey recently recorded their little one watching The Little Mermaid, in which the singer is the titular Ariel. He looked at the screen with a blank expression for a few seconds before smiling adorably and blurting out a wholesome, "Mama!" It will probably be the most endearing thing you see on social media today. We can only imagine how Halo's admiration for his famous parents will grow and change in the future.

But don't get it twisted. Halle Bailey isn't just The Little Mermaid, but one of the biggest R&B artists today alongside her sister Chlöe that is gearing up for something big on the way. She recently released the new single "Back And Forth" after a months-long break, and fans hope that we will get an album announcement or another massive update sooner rather than later. Clearly, family time and cutesy moments haven't slowed down the artistic grind.

Are Chloe & Halle Bailey Dropping A New Album?

What's more is that Chloe Bailey recently suggested that she and Halle Bailey will reunite soon for a new Chloe X Halle project. "Halle has so much going on, and I’m so proud of her," Chlöe expressed to People during a recent conversation. "I can’t wait for us to finally put together the body of work we’ve been discussing for so long. Performing together at the Fashion Awards felt so special, and I can’t wait to do that again with a new album." Perhaps the Halle solo album will come first, but either way, we have some smooth jams and gorgeous performances to look forward to.