Halo Takes His First Steps To Halle Bailey & DDG In Unbelievably Adorable Clips

Halo is growing up way too fast!

Despite what some commenters might want you to believe, Halle Bailey and DDG have been handling co-parenting pretty well. Sure, there are going to natural problems that a couple will face. Life isn't always fair and one or both of the caretakers might slip up. It's just going to happen. You can argue that the rapper has made most if not all of the miscues so far since their split late last year. Publicly getting into it with Joe Budden, buying Halo a Ferrari he won't be able to drive (most likely even in the future), and etc.

But they have been doing better than most even with the internet constantly badgering and critiquing their every move. When Halle Bailey and DDG have been spotted together, they almost always seem cordial and talking as if they were still together. In fact, their interactions have been having some wondering if they could possibly date again. DDG has admitted multiple times in interviews and even in his music that he still loves the actress and singer deeply.

Halle Bailey & DDG Look So Proud Of Baby Halo

Whether or not he means as "family" or in the romantic sense remains to be seen. But regardless of where they are, it's good to see them behaving well in front of their one-year-old son. According to The Shade Room, they were doing a livestream together with Halo and family as well. During it though, a major milestone was reached for them as parents and was captured on tape.