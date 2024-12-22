Halle Bailey & DDG Celebrate Son Halo’s First Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

Time flies.

It's safe to say that it's been a big year for both Halle Bailey and DDG. Last December, they welcomed a son together named Halo, who turned one today. The former pair has since split up, announcing their decision to go their separate ways in October. DDG described the breakup as amicable, and aside from a few small bumps in the road, they appear to have a happy and healthy co-parenting dynamic.

In honor of their child's first birthday, each of them took to social media today with heartfelt posts. The Little Mermaid actress shared a photo of herself holding Halo as a newborn, expressing disbelief at how fast time seems to have passed. "365 days ago my baby came," she wrote. "Can’t believe he’s 1 !! will post more later today." As for DDG, he unveiled an adorable photo of Halo wearing a party hat and sitting in front of a first birthday candle. "THE BEST BABY IN THE WORLD JUST TURNED 1!" he captioned the post.

Halle Bailey & DDG's Son Turns One

He went on to share a series of photos of Halo being held by different celebrities including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Travis Scott. "He slept thru every picture," the caption reads. Halo's parents aren't the only ones celebrating his birthday today, however. His aunt, Bailey's sister Chloe, also took to X with a sweet message in honor of the occasion. "A year ago today i became an auntie," she wrote alongside various photos of her and the child. "Happy birthday my Halo."