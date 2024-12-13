DDG Calls Out Gossip Blogs As Recent Comments About Halle Bailey Were Chopped Out Of Context

Most fans have been siding with him amid this controversy.

DDG is all sorts of enraged today following a recent collaboration with streamer, plaqueboymax. The rapper and fellow content creator was on his platform, and he participated in a segment similar to "Hot Ones" called "Dry Ones." It's also a Q&A and if you decide to not answer the question posed to you, the person has to eat a Popeyes biscuit. At around the 21-minute mark of the YouTube clip below it becomes plaqueboymax's turn to ask DDG a singeing question. After some deliberating, he decides to ask him who his favorite ex was that he actually dated. Immediately, the Michigan native was already imagining the "TikTok clip" coming.

But he played along anyway and said that it was someone whose name "starts with a K." He had said that it's been about five years since they last spoke. However, he did admit that they "had a good run." DDG, being in the public eye for a while, read the situation perfectly, because The Shade Room clipped his answer and reshared it on social media. But this has since led to a lot of angry reactions from fans who saw the full stream, and DDG himself.

A Side By Side Comparison Of The DDG Clips

What the clip from the outlet doesn't show that the YouTube one does is what he says prior to his answer. "'Cause we ain't talkin' about family." Plaqueboymax then wanted to clarify, "So favorite ex besides... you know." Of course, they are referring to one Halle Bailey, whom DDG split up from earlier this year. Many fans pointed out this fact in the comments section of The Shade Room's repost. "The SHADEroom purposely cut out the besides Halle part. Yal really are a BIG part of the problem 🤦🏽‍♀️" one user writes.