Halle Bailey & DDG's Friendly Interaction Sparks Rekindling Rumors

Are the co-parents just parents again?

DDG has not been hiding his true emotions about Halle Bailey from anyone. Ever since their stunning break up back in early October, he's continuously made it clear that he misses the actress, singer, and mother of his child, dearly. Days after their split, the Michigan rapper and content creator stated explicitly, "I am not dating anyone. I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that... [and] don't plan on getting into another [relationship] at all... I am not finna get a new girlfriend." Then, on his most recent single, "WHAT U BAD FOR" featuring Real Boston Richey, he double down on staying single.

"Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever / Y'all know that I love that—." People following this relationship closely have been pretty happy for Halle Bailey moving on from him. However, their month apart could be over thanks to a recent clip circling social media. Live Bitez reshared a video of them looking pretty cute and friendly together and it's got some thinking they either got back together or never broke up to begin with.

Halle Bailey Shows Up With Halo To Support DDG

In the video, DDG is showing off some new clothing samples that look to be dropping at some point. While "modeling" the apparel off in front of Halle, she's extremely complimentary and friendly throughout the interaction. "Oh my God it's so cute," she says to DDG. He cracks a smile, and you can tell that things seem to be pretty good between them despite all of the drama.