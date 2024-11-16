DDG Admits He Still Loves Halle Bailey In New Song "WHAT U BAD FOR"

He also addresses haters.

DDG and Halle Bailey can't seem to go very long without discussing one another. This is a chicken or the egg situation, admittedly. It's impossible to know if they are talking about each other fans are interested, or if fans are interested because they are talking about each other. Either way, DDG and Bailey have been the focus of numerous stories since their break up in October. DDG, in particular, has dedicated a lot of his online content to discussing the mother of his child. He did so again on November 15, when he put out a new song.

The song in question is called "WHAT U BAD FOR." DDG brags about all the women he's bagged and all the money he's made, but the most interesting bars come when he drops the boastful facade. He delves into his personal life, and the way he feels about Halle Bailey. "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever," he raps. "Y'all know that I love that—." The word "go" takes the place of the word that would have otherwise completed the line. Elsewhere in the song, DDG talks about the criticism that he's gotten online since the break up.

DDG Calls Halle Bailey His "Baby Forever"

"Yeah, they cappin' and sh*t on the blogs, they think I’m a bum, but f*ck that sh*t," DDG adds. "I like when they countin' me out, 'cause I know I’m that n**ga, I love that sh*t." The rapper's bars might be a bit surprising to those who haven't been keeping up with his live stream. Those who have, however, are aware that he has already admitted to still having feelings for Halle Bailey. In a recent Q&A stream, DDG told fans that he doesn't want to have kids with multiple women, nor does he feel ready to date another person. "No, I'm not dating," he asserted. "I haven't moved on."

DDG has mentioned Halle Bailey in his lyrics, before, but in a wildly different context. The rapper alluded to his superstar ex on the 2023 song "Famous." He alludes to the fact that Bailey got close with her Little Mermaid co-star during the film's press tour. "I been so insecure that I be thinkin' you really be f*ckin' n**gas you in movies with," he rapped. Many theorize that this insecurity was partially to blame for the couple splitting. Either way, it appears as though there's more to this story than a simple break up.