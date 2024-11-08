DDG Defends Ex Halle Bailey After Backlash To Her Critical Tweets

The rapper was disappointed with fans.

November 6 was not a particularly pleasant one for Halle Bailey. The singer discovered that her ex, DDG, brought their son onto a Kai Cenat live stream. Bailey took to Twitter to voice her disappointment in DDG, and fans proceeded to pile on her. Many felt the singer was overreacting, and that her ex should be able to do what he wants. Bailey responded by wiping her social media accounts. It all spun out of control in the span of a couple of hours. Now that the dust has settled, though, DDG has criticized fans who being critical of his ex.

"I don't like when people hate on Halle," DDG said via IG Live. He also admitted that he should've taken more stock of how the situation looked. Especially since Bailey was unaware of DDG's plan to go on a Kai Cenat stream. "When situations like this happen," the rapper noted. "I try to handle it with as much grace as possible. Leave Halle alone." DDG also alluded to Bailey's comments about postpartum, which she felt compelled to share before she deleted her Twitter account. The rapper told fans that it doesn't matter if they think she's right or wrong, they need to mind their business.

DDG Still Has 'Unconditional Love' For Halle Bailey

"She could be going through something mentally," he noted. "After having a kid, that I can't understand as a man. We need each other to create a childhood that's safe and fun and memorable." He also spoke on his relationship with Halle Bailey since their split in October. Despite having romantic differences, the rapper asserted that he will always have unconditional love and respect for her. He pointed to his son as the most important thing in his life, and acknowledged that he wouldn't be here were it not for Bailey. "People go through this time of stuff all the time," he remarked.

DDG's comments earned praise from fans. The rapper has widely criticized in the wake of his split from Bailey. Some have derided his decision, while others, like Joe Budden, have outright mocked his career in comparison to Bailey's. His handling of the live stream situation, however, has won the respect of several previous detractors. Halle Bailey hasn't commented on DDG's video, but she did return to social media to issue an apology to her ex.