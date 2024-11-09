DDG Addresses Viral Quavo Beef Rumors After Kai Cenat Stream

DDG has set the record straight.

Earlier this week, DDG and Quavo joined Kai Cenat for his Mafiathon 2 subathon streaming event, and their interactions quickly went viral. At one point in the stream, for example, they had an awkward conversation about sitting too close to each other. At another point, Quavo asked DDG "what's up?" and questioned if he wanted to box. This led to big reactions from social media users, who theorized that the two artists could have some underlying beef.

Yesterday, DDG hopped online to set the record straight. According to him, they're "big cool," and Quavo was just playing around. "He was obviously joking... People got different types of humor, but he was obviously playing," he said.

DDG Confirms He Has No Beef With Quavo

DDG continued, explaining that he wanted to clear things up so nothing looked "weird" on the internet. Unfortunately, however, this wasn't the only reason he went viral this week. Shortly after his appearance on Cenat's stream, his ex Halle Bailey took to X to call him out. She claimed DDG did not get her approval to bring their infant son Halo on the stream, and revealed that she was uncomfortable with it.

This left social media users split. While some agreed that DDG should have checked with her first, others thought she was overreacting. Amid the debate, DDG came to her defense, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the hate Bailey was receiving. "When situations like this happen, I try to handle it with as much grace as possible. Leave Halle alone," he described. "She could be going through something mentally... After having a kid, that I can't understand as a man. We need each other to create a childhood that's safe and fun and memorable." What do you think of DDG confirming that he has no beef with Quavo following their viral interactions on Kai Cenat's stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

