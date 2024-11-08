Quavo & DDG Ignite Beef Rumors During Kai Cenat Stream

Some fans sensed tension between DDG and Quavo.

Last night, both Quavo and DDG joined Kai Cenat for the internet personality's Mafiathon 2 subathon streaming event. Various moments from the stream quickly went viral, as social media users noticed what some believe to be awkward tension between the two artists. At one point in the stream, for example, DDG said Cenat and Quavo were sitting too close to him for a game they were playing. Quavo then told him to stand somewhere else. Eventually, DDG pulled up a chair so he could sit a few inches further away from the former Migos member.

At another point in the stream, Quavo also poked DDG and asked “What’s up?" before questioning if he wanted to box. Unsurprisingly, their interactions have earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some are accusing Quavo of acting weird toward DDG, others insist he was just messing around.

Quavo & DDG's Kai Cenat Stream Interactions Go Viral

"Quavo was acting weird as hell towards DDG ruining the vibe," one X user writes. "Quavo and DDG are cool and always have been, they're playing. Don't get this go viral because it's nothing," someone else claims. This isn't the only controversy to come out of one of Cenat's streams lately, however. Recently, DDG appeared on stream with his and Halle Bailey's infant son, Halo. The Little Mermaid actress did not approve of this ahead of time, prompting her to call her ex-boyfriend out on X.

She received a great deal of backlash for this and later apologized, and DDG came to her defense. "She could be going through something mentally," he told his supporters. "After having a kid, that I can't understand as a man. We need each other to create a childhood that's safe and fun and memorable." What do you think of Quavo and DDG's viral interactions on Kai Cenat's livestream? Do you think they could really have beef, or were they just playing around? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.