Fousey Ignites Controversy After Repeating The N-Word In Front Of DDG & His Friends

DDG seemed to be surprised.

Fousey is a streamer and a YouTuber who has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years. Overall, it always feels like Fousey is trying to make a comeback following a manic episode. This happened in 2018 and it happened again in 2023. However, the star is back streaming in 2024, and many are wondering how long this is going to last for. Unfortunately, it already seems like Fousey is back to his old ways, which is leaving many in a state of fear.

Fousey was on stream with DDG and some of the rapper's friends. Overall, it was supposed to just be a chill get-together, but when Fousey is involved, that is rarely the case. As you can see in the video down below, Fousey started using the N-word repeatedly, much to the shock of everyone in the room. However, everyone just kept letting him use it unchecked. This turned into a viral clip that is now making the rounds all over social media.

Fousey Did Not Seem To Care

Fans reacted to this with a bit of shock and disgust, while others simply resorted to making jokes. Ultimately, this is not a great look for Fousey. Having said that, he streams on Kick which is a platform that does not care about this kind of thing. They let their creators do whatever they want, and while it has led to huge problems, they have refused to change their business model. Overall, this is why Twitch will always be the more popular and serious platform.