Fousey Reveals He Attempted Suicide, In Heartbreaking Letter To Fans

Fousey is someone who had an incredibly difficult 2023. Overall, this was due to his manic episode that was broadcast to thousands upon thousands of people. If you remember, he was going viral thanks to a Streamathon in which he was live on Kick 24 hours per day. He was always streaming, and fans got to see every single interaction and ever single moment of his day. Unfortunately, it all came to an end when Fousey was arrested on stream after making terroristic threats over the phone. Months later, Fousey has taken to Twitter to share where he's at right now.

"As you know, it's been almost a year since I’ve been on social media, and I need to be brutally honest about where I am," Fousey began. "Ever since the live streaming incident last year that changed everything (again), I have been suffering deeply, and I don't know how to escape this pain. Every day, I feel trapped in my own mind, suffocating, and battling suicidal thoughts. I even attempted to take my own life this year and failed. Now, I feel like a dead man walking—emotionless, empty, and stuck in a cycle of despair."

Fousey Reveals His Mental Health Journey

This is all very heartbreaking, and it just goes to show that content creation and the internet can weigh heavily on one's mental health. Furthermore, Fousey noted that he has been suffering from Anhedonia. For those who may not know, this is when you stop enjoying the things that used to bring you joy. It's a complete lack of feeling that strips you of your desire to do things that are fun and exciting. Moreover, Fousey says he is still trying to get better, but acknowledges that depression is something he will have to battle for the rest of his life. These are heartbreaking admissions that many can empathize with.