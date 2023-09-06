Fousey Remains In Mental Hospital, Streamer Attempts To Break Him Out

If you are a fan of the streamer Fousey, then you know that he has been out of comission for a while now. Overall, things were getting seriously out of control with him. He had been streaming every single second of every day for two months, and his mental health was faltering. Moreover, he has a history of mental health issues, which led to lots of concern. Eventually, his streams became a vehicle for his deteriorating mental state, and it finally blew up. He called the cops claiming to be a hostage, and he was subsequently arrested for wasting the police’s time.

At the time of his arrest, it was clear that he was in need of some sort of help. Consequently, the authorities took him to a mental hospital where he was given treatment. Since that time, he has spoken about, but he only did so on one occasion. He has yet to speak again, and it appears as though he is still in the hospital. Overall, fans are concerned about him and they are looking for answers. As you can see in the video below from Drama Alert, fellow streamer Baked Alaska tried to get said answers.

Baked Alaska Tries Rescuing Fousey

Streamer Baked Alaska tried to break Fousey out the mental hospital. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5prA2Y3vZu — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 6, 2023

As you can see, the streamer enters a mental hospital where he is looking for Fousey and his information. The man claims that his family and friends are worried for him as they haven’t heard from him. Subsequently, the person at the desk tells him they don’t have information for him. This leads to Baked Alaska believing he might be at the wrong hospital. It’s a bit of a strange video, and some felt like Alaska was just trying to farm some clout on the situation. If that is the case, then that is pretty despicable.

Hopefully, Fousey is just getting the help and treatment he needs right now. It was becoming clear that streaming was getting toxic and unhealthy for him. Now, however, he is free from his schedule, and can focus on getting his mind right. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below.

