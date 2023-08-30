Who Is Fousey? Famed Prankster & YouTube Vlogger

YouTube has enjoyed longevity and exponential growth over the years. Numerous creators who started on YouTube have transitioned into massive media personalities and internet superstars. One such creator is the infamous YouTube prankster, Fousey. The YouTube sensation, who deems himself the "Kanye Of Social Media," was led away by the police while on a livestream after calling them on himself on Wednesday, August 23. Reports soon came in that he was not arrested, but rather taken for a mental health evaluation. It remains a developing story.

Fousey’s Background And Ascent

Fousey was born Yousef Saleh Erakat on January 22, 1990. The YouTuber and Vlogger was born in California, to Palestinian Muslim parents. Erakat is known for his vlogs, pranks, and social experiment videos. He created and ran a number of YouTube channels between 2011 and 2014, mostly focusing on fitness. However, it was in 2015 that the YouTuber gained popularity with his engaging new content and energetic personality. He has since adopted the names “Fousey,” and “FouseyTube” which is also the name of his most popular YouTube channel.

Evolution Of FouseyTube

Fousey’s rise to fame was marked by his ability to connect with a wide audience. His videos often featured comedic sketches and public pranks. He also experimented with transformation pranks, using make-up and costumes to alter his appearance and engage with people incognito. Additionally, he explored emotional pranks that elicited heartfelt reactions, showcasing his ability to create varied content beyond just comedy.

FouseyTube’s content further evolved to include vlogs and personal stories where he shared his experiences, struggles, and triumphs. He openly discussed mental health issues, relationships, and his own journey, connecting on a deeper level with his audience. Throughout his career, Fousey has consistently incorporated motivational messages into his content. Furthermore, he aims to inspire viewers to pursue their dreams, be kind, and overcome challenges.

Challenges And Controversies

Fousey has faced criticism for certain aspects of his videos, which were either deemed too dangerous or staged. His most notable public event was a concert he dubbed “Hate Dies, Love Arrives,” which he was set to host on July 15, 2018. It is also possibly his most criticized stunt to date. After recording a number of about 1,500 attendees, the event was shut down, and the organizers were forced to evacuate the audience due to a bomb threat. Following the incident, he took a hiatus from posting on his social media accounts.

He returned to YouTube in 2021 with a boxing-related channel and went on to have a short-lived boxing career. Although he made his boxing debut in 2019, it was in 2022 he vowed never to fight again, after losing his second-ever career match.

In August 2023, he was involved in another controversial incident, which involved an intoxicated woman he claimed to have sex with. He eventually rescinded his statement, claiming it was a prank, but he received heavy criticism regardless and was subsequently banned from Twitch. He later announced he would move on to stream on another live-streaming service, Kick. It was while streaming on Kick he was apprehended by the Miami Police on August 23.

