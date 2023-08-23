Fousey Taken To Hospital For Mental Health Evaluation

Popular streamer Fousey has been going through a lot as of late. For the last two months, he has been engaging in a subathon where he streams for large amounts of time. However, a lot of his streams have been going off the rails. He has gotten himself into trouble with the law, while also getting belligerent in public. Overall, it has been hard to watch, however, his fans are still feeding into it. Unfortunately, last night, things seemingly hit a climax with a very disturbing scene from a Miami hotel room.

As we already reported, Fousey was streaming when he received a call from someone who had previously threatened his mom. Fousey gave the man a warning, however, it fell on deaf ears. Subsequently, he called the police and falsely claimed that there was a hostage situation and that he was the victim. The cops showed up, only to find out that there was no hostage being taken. From there, we see Fousey yell at the cops before being handcuffed and taken away. The stream quickly ends after that.

Read More: FouseyTube Says The N-Word On Stream While Rapping J. Cole Lyrics

Fousey Taken Away By Cops

According to TMZ, Fousey was not arrested, contrary to earlier reports. Instead, he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. The streamer has struggled with his mental health in the past, so it makes sense that the authorities would take this next step. No matter what, this has been a sad situation to witness. Hopefully, he will be able to get the help that he needs. As for his streams, he will likely be out of commission for a while.

As it stands, this remains a developing situation as new information is constantly being revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Do you think Fousey should stop streaming for good?

Read More: FouseyTube Net Worth 2023: What Is The YouTuber Worth?

[Via]