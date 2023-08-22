Fousey Pleads With Andrew Tate As Stream Devolves Into Chaos

Fousey, formerly known as FouseyTube, has been going viral quite a bit as of late. This is thanks to his subathon which he has been streaming every second of every day. Overall, this is a very ambitious approach to streaming. However, it also isn’t the healthiest one. The man has had issues in the past with mental health, and many have worried that things are getting out of control. Although he has tried to convince people everything is okay, his actions on his stream would definitely suggest otherwise.

As we have reported over the last week or so, Fousey has gotten himself wrapped up in all sorts of drama. For instance, he has found himself at odds with the likes of Adin Ross, Sneako, and a whole host of others. Moreover, he is even beefing with his old boss Keemstar, who was the brain behind Drama Alert. Yesterday’s stream, however, saw Fousey at one of his lowest points. In some instances, he was crying on the stream while also blowing up at his friends. This eventually led to a moment in which he addressed Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

Fousey Wants Help

As you can see above, Fousey was set off by a comment telling him that he has too much of an ego. Subsequently, the streamer told Andrew Tate that he wants out of the matrix. He doesn’t want to live in a world where having too big of an ego is something that gets hated. Overall, it was a pretty weird moment, especially since he believes talking to Tate will somehow ease all of his problems. Unlikely when you consider how Tate has plenty of problems of his own at this point.

The Antics Continue

This entire saga has been bizarre to watch, and there is no telling how it will end. In the clips below, you can see just how wild these streams are getting. Hopefully, Fousey gets real help before he does something he regrets. Let us know if you’re watching the saga play out, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

Fousey thinks he’s getting setup by his new Miami girlfriend 😭🤣 #Kick pic.twitter.com/Eb5afV9Ubq — fousey clips 24/7 🏀🔥🏆 (@FouseyAlert) August 22, 2023

