Adin Ross Says “Free Tory Lanez” On His Stream

The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion situation is still as volatile and divisive of a topic on social media as ever. As people take their sides following the former’s 10-year sentence after a guilty conviction for shooting Megan, people aren’t getting any less passionate about the controversy. For example, popular and controversial streamer Adin Ross recently voiced his support for the Canadian artist on his stream. Specifically, he did so while sharing a throwback clip of Tory playing some music for him during a livestream. In his remarks, he made it clear that he doesn’t believe that Lanez did anything wrong for a second.

“Free Tory Lanez, by the way,” Adin Ross proclaimed, pausing the video in question to direct people’s attention to his situation. “Remind you, chat. Some girl up in the f***ing, you know what I’m saying, the higher-ups. Basically trying to ruin this man’s life over some d**k. It’s just *nsane, bro. You know he’s innocent, chat. We stand by Tory in this chat, bro! We stand by Tory in this chat, bro. Free Tory in the chat, man!”

Adin Ross Supports Tory Lanez

Of course, there’s a plethora of reactions like this online, but Ross’ heightened platform makes calls like this all the more viral. The case has been scrutinized, discussed, and broken down to death, and people seem no closer to focusing on more important issues at hand. Instead of speaking on mistreatment of Black women or the injustices of the prison system, people remain obsessed with the “he said, she said” narrative. This rang especially true when Tory Lanez’s team called reporter Meghann Cuniff’s coverage false, drawing a clear line in the sand between them and the media. It clearly didn’t result to their benefit, as these aggravating factors allegedly worked against them in court.

Meanwhile, we’re sure a gaggle of other celebrities will eventually side with one or the other and give their thoughts. All we can hope for is that people eventually focus on the facts and quit the story-spinning. There’s more at stake here than someone’s reputation, and blind support will only further hurt more crucial causes that this case represents. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez and Adin Ross, stay up to date on HNHH.

