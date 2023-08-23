Fousey Arrested On Stream After Swatting Himself, Keemstar Reacts

Fousey is going viral every single day on Kick, and it is not for the right reasons. Overall, the famous YouTube star turned streamer has been engaging in lots of antics. He has done streams with Adin Ross, Neon, Sneako, and a whole host of others. However, his behavior during these streams is eerily reminiscent of how he was acting years ago during a manic episode. Many are concerned that he is going to hurt someone or perhaps even himself. It’s all been extremely scary, and his fans continue to enable the antics.

Yesterday, Fousey was streaming in the middle of the night when he received a call from a weird stalker. This man had previously called Fousey’s mom on their own stream. Subsequently, the famous streamer and the stalker engaged in a war of words. Some violent threats were exchanged and the phone call eventually fizzled out. That is when Fousey picked up the phone and called the police. He told the cops that someone had a gun to his head and that they were threatening his mom. The streamer thought that this was the only way he could get some help with his stalker. However, he was sorely mistaken.

Fousey Gets Taken Away

Calling in fake hostage situations is a crime and you can go to prison for it. As you can see in the video below, as soon as the cops started questioning the streamer, he got very upset. In fact, he was so upset that he started swearing at the cops and calling them “stupid.” He was subsequently arrested live on stream, and during the arrest, he started yelling and accusing the cops of racism. Furthermore, he yelled “Free Fousey” on his way out of the door.

Keemstar Reacts

Fousey’s former business partner Keemstar weighed in on the situation, saying “Bro swatted himself with fake 911 call to get arrested on stream for clout. Kick has a responsibility to do something right? He’s going to hurt himself, he’s already assaulted 2 other people tonight on the stream.” Clearly, someone needs to do something before it is too late. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

Is this a real deleted tweet? pic.twitter.com/vfDw65p2ZD — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 23, 2023

