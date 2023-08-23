Fousey Tells Adam22 That He Made His Career: “No Jumper Wasn’t Sh*t”

Fousey has been making all sorts of headlines on the internet as of late. Of course, if you have been following our coverage, you know things have gotten out of hand. Overall, it has been sad to watch, especially when you think about what happened last night. The streamer was taken to the hospital for a mental health check. In fact, it was the cops who took Fousey away after he called them, claiming he was being held hostage. Subsequently, it remains to be seen if he will be able to come back or not.

That said, last night’s stream was a lot more eventful than just the arrest in question. Fousey actually had some words for Adam22 of No Jumper. For those who may not know, the streamer was on No Jumper back in 2018 after the July 15th fiasco. This led to some iconic moments in internet lore. However, they were eventually sullied by the revelation that he was going through a manic episode the whole time. Regardless, Fousey does not forget, and he most certainly does not forgive.

Fousey Pops Off On Adam22

Fousey angry over Adam22 and No Jumper: "No Jumper wasn’t shit until I came on" pic.twitter.com/GxdCzfwzAi — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 22, 2023

“Suck my d*ck, I made your f*cking career dog,” Fousey said. “No Jumper wasn’t sh*t til I sat on your podcast. No Jumper wasn’t f*cking sh*t. You sold my face on your shirt at your store and made millions.” Firstly, the notion that Adam made millions off Fousey is certainly not true. Moreover, No Jumper was a huge brand way before Fousey ever hopped on the podcast. Lastly, Fousey did bring up Lena The Plug, which will probably make Adam upset. Either way, it is clear that the streamer has had no issues with calling people out.

Whether or not Adam22 responds to all of this remains to be seen. After all, Fousey may not even be online to see it. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

