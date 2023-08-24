Fousey Confronts The Island Boys For Kissing Each Other

Fousey has been making all of the headlines as of late as it pertains to the world of streaming. Back in 2018, he had to leave the internet after he experienced a horrific manic episode that culminated in dozens of YouTube documentaries. Subsequently, he has tried to work his way back into relevance. Just a few months ago, it worked as he became an “In Real Life” streamer. Originally, these streams were nice and wholesome. However, once his viewership went up and he got a big contract from Kick, delusions of grandeur kicked in. Now, it seems like he is having another manic episode, and his fans are scared.

For instance, just a couple of nights ago, Fousey was on stream when he was threatened by a stalker. This subsequently led to him calling the police. Although, things devolved as he began yelling at them while acting in an unhinged manner. Consequently, the streamer was put in handcuffs and was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Since that time, many have been pulling up clips from his last stream, including the one below, which involves the Island Boys.

Read More: FouseyTube Reveals Text Messages With Adin Ross’ Sister

Fousey Vs. The Island Boys

The Island Boys are also known for their antics online. They got into a huge controversy for kissing each other and also pretending to give each other oral sex. In the clip posted by DJ Akademiks, Fousey confronts the Island Boys for the former of these offenses. The streamer says it is something you shouldn’t do and as a Muslim, he is very much against it. He called the Island Boys “gay” and proceeded to berate them. The two brothers pled their case, saying the whole thing wasn’t sexual, however, Fousey was not buying it for a second.

It was yet another viral clip from a stream that will be remembered for a long time. Albeit, for the worst reasons. Let us know your thoughts on the Fousey situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Read More: Fousey Gives Streamer A Wedgie For Not Knowing Five DDG Songs, DDG Responds