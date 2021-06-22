depression
- MusicRod Wave Has Some Fans Furious After His Latest Concert StuntFans argue he is "marketing depression."By Alexander Cole
- MusicJeezy Speaks On Depression Journey, Says He Went Years Without Knowing He Had ItMental health struggles are tough for every artist, but the Southern trap icon is committed to helping others along his path.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Advises Chrisean Rock On Motherhood, Speaks On This Important AspectBardi told Chrisean Rock that taking time out for herself is always important, no matter how small that window may be.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMethod Man Opens Up About PTSD And His Mental HealthMethod Man is looking to better himself. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFat Joe Opens Up About Battle With Depression And Weight LossThe rapper shared his struggles in a new interview.By Ben Mock
- MusicSnoop Dogg Supports Tyrese Amid Mental Health Struggles: "You Godly Now"Snoop told Tyrese during a phone call that his work on his upcoming album will help others.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTyrese Says Psych Meds Caused 2017 Breakdown & Claims Of $5Mil Will Smith GiftIn 2017, Tyrese said Will & Jada gave him $5 million during his custody battle. He now admits it never happened.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Says Depression Is "A Luxury"50 Cent's recent comments on mental health are receiving backlash.By Cole Blake
- MusicG Herbo Speaks Candidly About Battling Depression & Death Of His BrotherG Herbo spoke about dealing with depression during a recent appearance on Hot 97’s "Ebro In The Morning."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Bo Weep Has Passed Away, Father Cites "Depression, Trauma, PTSD, & Drug Addiction"The 22-year-old rapper and singer was an artist on the rise with substantial followings on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Says Debut Will Be "One Of The Biggest Female Artist Albums In The World"The rapper shared a bit about what she's been going through behind the scenes and what to expect from her debut record.By Erika Marie
- MusicRod Wave Explains His Song "Nirvana" & Says He's Not SuicidalRod Wave says that "Nirvana" is not a suicide letter.By Cole Blake
- MusicRod Wave Confirms He Is Safe After Dropping Troubling Song About SuicideRod Wave posted and deleted his new song "Nirvana."By Thomas Galindo
- MusicBlocBoy JB Vents About Depression: "Go To Sleep Wanting To Die"BlocBoy JB says he goes to sleep "wanting to die" as he struggles with depression.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureOlivia Rodrigo Guarantees She's Not Depressed: "Couldn’t Be Farther From The Truth"Olivia Rodrigo promises she's not depressed, despite fans worrying about her.By Cole Blake
- GramKodak Black Updates Fans After Posting About Depression: "I'm Not Suicidal"Kodak Black updates fans on his mental health status after posting about being depressed.By Cole Blake
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Explains Why He Believes Athletes Are "Naturally Depressed"While promoting his memoir "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised," the NBA star detailed the struggles that take a toll on professional athletes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJhonni Blaze Explains Her Disappearance: "Look How Y'all Treated Me"Jhonni Blaze speaks out after reports that she was "missing" for several days.By Alex Zidel
- MusicUsher Confirms That He & T-Pain Are On Good TermsUsher echoes T-Pain's sentiment that there is still love and respect between the two R&B artists.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Trolls Chrissy Teigen After She Opens Up About Her DepressionChrissy Teigen opened up about her depression after being canceled for a bullying scandal this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT-Pain Says He Still Loves & Respects Usher Despite Mean CommentsT-Pain recently discussed the impact that Usher's comments in 2013 had on him.By Aron A.