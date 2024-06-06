Bryson Tiller Claims DJ Khaled “Didn’t Really Care” About His Depression

2023 One Music Festival - Day 1
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Bryson Tiller performs onstage during Day 1 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
DJ Khaled's blunt advice made Bryson Tiller feel dismissed.

It goes without saying that struggling with one's mental health can make any task feel insurmountable, particularly for those who suffer from depression. Unfortunately, however, not everyone understands. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, for example, Bryson Tiller recalled opening up to DJ Khaled about his battle with depression. According to him, the advice he received in return was less than effective.

Tiller explained how he was collaborating with DJ Khaled on his 2016 album Major Key when he made the confession. He had told Khaled that he wasn't in an ideal headspace to take on the project. Instead of empathizing with him, however, he simply told Tiller to channel his pain into the music.

DJ Khaled Told Bryson Tiller To "Put It In The Music"

“If you go listen to the song that I did for Khaled’s Major Key album [‘Ima Be Alright’], I told him before we did it. He was like, ‘Yo, I need a song!’ This is when I’m like super buzzing," Tiller described. “I was like, ‘I’ma just be honest with you, Khaled, I’m depressed right now. I got a lot going on: lawsuits, people threatening me back in my hometown, all types of stuff.’ He was like, ‘Nah, man, just put it in the music.’ Every time I listen to [‘Ima Be Alright’] I cringe so hard because I’m like, ‘Man, this is not who I am.’ He eventually ended up bringing me ‘Wild Thoughts.'”

Tiller added that while Khaled's advice helped him a bit, it shouldn't be everyone's go-to. “He didn’t really care […] ‘Put it in music’ is not always the best thing. Don’t get me wrong, it works. I hate when I’m going through some sh*t and then I gotta go be [regular],” he said. What do you think of Bryson Tiller revealing that he once opened up to DJ Khaled about having depression? What about Khaled's blunt advice? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

