DJ Khaled's Former South Florida Mansion For Sale For $16.4 Million

The mansion contains a famous part of the rapper's history.

A famous piece of DJ Khaled lore is about to be owned by someone else. The DJ and producer's former Florida mansion for sale for $16.39 million. Though fans likely aren't going to have that kind of cash lying around, there is one particular reason why the sale is relevant. The mansion includes Khaled's famous sneaker room, a 1000 square foot room dedicated to his shoes that he famously rented out as an Air BNB a few years ago. Check out an intimate look at the entire mansion below.

Much of the discussion surrounding DJ Khaled recently has been related to his silence on Palestine. He's arguably one of the biggest celebrities on Earth of Palestinian dissent and many have taken issue with his outright refusal to make much of any statement on the ongoing conflict there. The most recent to call him out was D.L. Hughley earlier this month though he's far from the first. Last month even one of Khaled's own cousins went public with their issues on his silence.

DJ Khaled Mansion Containing His Shoe Room Is For Sale

Additionally, there's been a string of silly videos taking up a lot of the DJ Khaled news cycle. The most recent came last month when he shared a behind-the-scenes look at the lead-up to a performance. One particular clip featured his security carrying him out of his car so he didn't have to put his sneakers on the sandy ground.

That came just a few weeks after another video of Khaled had fans cracking up. In that clip he's going on a joyride in a golf cart that gets hilariously interrupted by a cop on a motorcycle. It's unclear if Khaled was subsequently hit with any kind of fine or ticket for his golf cart driving abilities. What do you think of DJ Khaled's former mansion with his elaborate shoe room being sold? Does $16.4 million seem like a fair price for the property? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

