DJ Khaled's Cousin Takes Issue With His Silence On Palestine

DJ Khaled’s cousin, Fadie Musallet, has criticized the iconic producer for failing to speak up on the genocide taking place in their home country. During a recent interview caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Fadie explained a falling out he had with Khaled.

"There's no reason, there's no excuse when you're actually a Palestinian," he said about not speaking out. "For me, my mother lives there. We're from the same village, same families. So, there's no excuse, and right now, my heart, dedication is everything with Palestine. I go there a lot. Like I said, my mother lives there. I do a lot of work with a lot of refugee camps there. I do a lot of fundraisers to raise money for Gaza and all the refugees outside of Gaza and the West Bank."

Fans on social media joined in on the conversation as well. "It’s very weird that he’s remained silent while kids are being bombed. Any other time he’s screaming and hollering," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Khaled cares more about his money than his own people. Sad." Check out his cousin's comments below.

DJ Khaled's Cousin Speaks Out

Fadie is far from the first person to criticize Khaled for not speaking up on the situation in Palestine. Last year, DJ Vlad took issue with his silence, as well as that of Drake. “It’s because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn’t dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans.” Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Khaled on HotNewHipHop.

