BET Awards 2024 Nominations: A Peek At Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

The BET Awards is a spectacle that many look forward to annually, and the 2024 ceremony promises to be grand. In a year brimming with extraordinary talent, the awarding body has once again unveiled the nominees for the coveted honors. Without a doubt, one of the most competitive categories this year is the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category. This year’s lineup is a testament to the evolving landscape of R&B and pop music.

While it features veteran acts like Usher and Chris Brown, it also highlights first-time nominees like Fridayy and October London. All eight artists who have been nominated in this category have an equal claim to the gold and are very deserving of this recognition. On June 30, we’ll find out which of these stars will take home the award. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the male artists who have bagged a nomination in this category for the 2024 BET Awards.

Brent Faiyaz

Since he broke into the music scene with his debut album in 2017, Brent Faiyaz has been a force to reckon with. The singer-songwriter is widely regarded as one of the most influential acts in contemporary R&B. Faiyaz released his debut mixtape, Larger Than Life, on October 27, 2023, and it has been well received by fans and critics alike. Additionally, over the past year, he was a featured artist on a handful of tracks. Faiyaz appeared on “Fell in Love” with Marshmello and “Should’ve Worn a Bonnet” with 21 Savage, among others. Altogether, the quality of the music he has put out within the past year has earned him a spot on this list.

Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller took the world by storm in 2015 when he released his beloved debut album, TRAPSOUL. Since then, he has won three BET awards, and soon, he might bag another victory. If he wins the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, it would be his second in the category. Further, the singer dropped his eponymous fourth studio album in April 2024. The project is among the best R&B releases of the year so far. With this in mind, it’s no surprise Bryson Tiller has been nominated in this category at the 2024 BET Awards.

Burna Boy

Widely known as the African Giant, Burna Boy is at the forefront of the Afrobeats movement. The artist has been on an unstoppable roll for a while now and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. He has won three BET awards in the past, and in 2024, he might add to his list of wins. Although he was nominated in this category in 2023, he lost to Usher and Chris Brown. This year, he faces both artists again and has a chance of taking the win this time. The work he is being recognized for is I Told Them, his seventh studio album.

Chris Brown

While there may not be any clear favorites this year, Chris Brown is certainly the biggest threat on this list. With seven wins out of 16 nominations in this category alone, he is the most-awarded artist in this category. At the 2024 BET Awards, he might extend his record even further. Over the past year, he released and contributed to several quality records, so there is no question as to why he is being recognized. Alongside Usher, Brown is currently holding this award.

The 6 God has been one of the most relevant artists in the industry for a while. Since his debut, Drake has not let up, dropping undeniable hits year in and year out. In 2024, he released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. The project contains several hits, including “Rich Baby Daddy,” “First Person Shooter,” and “Slime You Out,” among others. Drake has received nominations from the BET Awards every year from 2010 till 2024. Altogether, he has won 17 BET awards, but none in this category. As a matter of fact, this is his second nomination in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category following 2023’s nomination. Tune in on June 30 to find out if he’ll take home the gold this time.

Fridayy

With his distinct baritone and eclectic blend of R&B and Hip Hop, Fridayy has won the hearts of many. The singer released his eponymous debut album on August 25, 2023. The 14-track project has helped announce him as one of the most exciting new R&B acts. It has also earned him his first BET nomination at the 2024 awards ceremony. Evidently, Fridayy has a bright future, and fans are eager to witness his rise.

October London

The second of two first-time nominees on this list, October London is a very promising R&B act. The 37-year-old singer signed to Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records has been releasing music since 2022. However, it was his third studio album, The Rebirth of Marvin, that put him under the spotlight. He is nominated in two categories at the 2024 BET Awards and may very well win his first major award this year.

Usher

Another R&B veteran, Usher, has been nominated in this category 11 times and won four of those nods. Behind Chris Brown, he is the second most nominated act in this category and has the second most wins. Following his Super Bowl Halftime performance, Usher released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on February 9, 2024. The 20-track album reminds listeners why the singer is regarded by many as R&B’s champion. At the 2024 BET Awards ceremony, he has the chance to inch closer to Chris Brown’s record seven wins. Award night promises to be very entertaining indeed.