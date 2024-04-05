Bryson Tiller Debuts A New Era On Self-titled Album

Bryson Tiller's claim to fame was his debut album T R A P S O U L back in 2015. However, this new project over here, his self-titled LP, could overtake the throne for his best work. The Louisville, Kentucky rapper and singer has been taking some time to conjure up something fresh and diverse and that is exactly what this record offers up.

This was probably the smartest move Bryson could have made. While his first album is considered a modern R&B classic, the sound would grow a little stale on True to Self and A N N I V E R S A R Y. There was still quality on both, but adding some spice to the instrumentals and cadences is a welcome sight. Leading up to Bryson Tiller's self-titled album he put out "Whatever She Wants" and "Stay Gold," as part of his SLUM TILLER series that dropped on Soundcloud. Those projects were a part of his Tiller Tuesdays release schedule that began earlier this year.

Listen To Bryson Tiller By Bryson Tiller

Both were fan-favorites and now they make it onto the album. Additionally, Bryson dropped a third track, "CALYPSO," which has also been a success. The progressive instrumental that mixes dancehall and R&B brings a fun and loose listening experience from beginning to end. Those two adjectives can describe the journey from track one to track 19. Bryson Tiller is back in full force and with an enticing new direction in the process.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Bryson Tiller, by Bryson Tiller? Is this his best body of work ever, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now? Who had the better feature on the record? What is the best song on the album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bryson Tiller. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Bryson Tiller Tracklist:

http:// Attention Stay Gold Persuasion (feat. Victoria Monet) Ciao! Peace Interlude Rich Boy Random Access Memory [RAM] (feat. Clara La San) No Thank You Find My Way Prize Waterfalls ÆON L U S T CALYPSO Outside Undertow F4U Assume The Position Whatever She Wants [BONUS]

