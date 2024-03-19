Bryson Tiller Is So Back After Dropping New Single "Calypso"

Bryson Tiller fans rejoice, we have a new album on the way! Yes, after nearly four years without one, the Kentucky R&B savant is dropping a self-titled LP on April 5. The veteran posted this announcement on his Instagram moments ago and it is safe to say people are amped. Big Sean, Che Ecru, KYLE, and others showed their excitement for the project in the comments section for the trailer too.

At this moment in time, we have gotten tons of material from Dr. Tiller on Soundcloud courtesy of "Tiller Tuesdays." However, only one track, "Whatever She Wants," is the only single for the album. It was originally released on the aforementioned platform but got a slight rework for Spotify and other streaming services. With all of this hype around his return, Bryson Tiller has recently done the right thing by bringing out another single "Calypso,"

Listen To "Calypso" By Bryson Tiller

This might be one of his best songs in recent memory, as the beat from Michael "Black Mic" Williams, che, Bass Charity, and LEO N, is outstanding. The song will get you on your feet and dancing immediately. There are so many layers such as jungle-esque drums, a gorgeous string section, and hard-hitting synths. It sounds busy but everything just melds together seamlessly. Of course, Bryson is bringing his smooth and sensual voice to the table while he tries to win back a love interest. Two singles in and Bryson Tiller is making a run for T R A P S O U L as his best body of work.

This might be one of his best songs in recent memory, as the beat from Michael "Black Mic" Williams, che, Bass Charity, and LEO N, is outstanding. The song will get you on your feet and dancing immediately. There are so many layers such as jungle-esque drums, a gorgeous string section, and hard-hitting synths. It sounds busy but everything just melds together seamlessly. Of course, Bryson is bringing his smooth and sensual voice to the table while he tries to win back a love interest. Two singles in and Bryson Tiller is making a run for T R A P S O U L as his best body of work.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just like magic, they playin' our song from way back when we fell in love

She put down her jacket and gave me her phone, said, "I can't stay, but just hold up"

Movin' through the crowd, almost dropped my drink, girl, we in LA, that shit ain't cheap

She said, "You ain't changed one bit"

Put my hands on her hips and said, "Just focus on me"

