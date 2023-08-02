Method Man Opens Up About PTSD And His Mental Health

Method Man’s career in the corners of hip-hop is one to remember. From being a key member of the Wu-Tang Clan to developing an extensive solo career, he really has done it all. However, there is a vast amount of celebrities from all different paths that have difficulty conquering their personal health. Most of them are kept under lock and key and for good reason. But, in this case, Method Man wanted to be transparent about his arduous trek to feel well again.

Other artists featured in this piece were Ludacris, Common, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Wiz Khalifa. The interview was conducted with Men’s Health on August 1, and Method Man wanted to be as open as possible. Specifically focusing on the biggest part of his career during the 90s and early 2000s, the years of the Wu-Tang Clan. The meteoric rise to fame was so much for Method Man at the time, that he really did not take it as seriously as he should have. “It went from this childhood joy to this euphoric feeling of celebrity to feeling inadequate and not good enough,” he said.

Taking Accountability

What brought Method Man’s confidence and happiness back was becoming liable for what he could control. “What can I control? That’s what I did; I took control after that. I stopped valuing other people’s opinions, and instead of being my biggest critic, I became my biggest fan,” he explained. Other methods he experimented with were late gym sessions to aid in his fight with insomnia which lasted 18 months. All in all, he is in a better place, saying “Show that you love yourself. That’s all I’ve been doing. What people see now is just happiness.”

Why do you think so many celebrities struggle with mental health? What are your thoughts on Method Man and how he handled his situations throughout his career? We always want to hear what you have to say down in the comments section. Be sure to follow HNHH for everything Method Man and music-related news.

