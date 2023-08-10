Method Man Pays Tribute To Sean Price And Heltah Skeltah

Method Man has been in the headlines for many good reasons as of late. He dealt out an extensive and candid interview with Men’s Health recently. In it, he talked about the struggles he was dealing with personally. Whether it was physical or mental, Meth was an open book about his tough rise to fame during the 90s and 2000s with the Wu-Tang Clan. He continues to better himself and has been for quite some time now.

Now, he is back doing great things once again. On Wednesday (August 9) he showed up for a tribute show for Heltah Skeltah and the late icon Sean Price. Method Man rocked the stage and the crowd in a passionate performance that is sure to be in good spirits with Price’s family, friends, and rap partner, Rock. Price passed away unexpectedly in his Brooklyn apartment while he was sleeping back in 2015. Method Man has supported Rock since Price’s unforeseen death. Back in 2017, the two collaborated as part of Rock’s first solo album Rockness A.P.(After Price) on the song called “Camp Wu.”

Rock Thanks Method Man On Twitter

Shouts everybody who came thru for Sean and Bodied it…



But I have to absolutely give a solo shout to @methodman



Meth ain't ask for NOTHING!

No flights, no cash, no bottles, nothing!



He did this on the strength of Sean and his wife.

Like it's supposed to be!



Super Salute pic.twitter.com/p4He0xgyo9 — #RUCKDOWN4LIFE (@Rim_Davillins) August 9, 2023

The tribute show was held at SOB’s in New York City and even though Heltah Skeltah has lost an icon in Sean Price, Rock refuses to quit on the duo. Rock took the time to thank Wu-Tang’s finest on Twitter for his selflessness. He says “Shouts everybody who came thru for Sean and Bodied it… But I have to absolutely give a solo shout to @methodman. Meth ain’t ask for NOTHING! No flights, no cash, no bottles, nothing! He did this on the strength of Sean and his wife. Like it’s supposed to be! Super Salute.”

