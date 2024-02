Sean Price, also known as Ruck gained popularity as one-half of rap due Heltah Skeltah. He had released 3 solo studio albums before his unfortunate passing on August 8, 2015. As Helta Skeltah, he released 3 albums. Their first two, Nocturnal and Magnum Force, reached top ten status on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard charts. He was also a member of hip-hop groups Boot Camp Clik and Random Axe with producer Black Milk and Guilty Simpson. R.I.P.