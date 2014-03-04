Black Milk is among the most notable rapper/producer combos in the hip-hop game today. The Detroit native began his music career in 2002, and three years later he released his first solo album Sound Of The City. To date, he has released five solo albums and several collaborative projects. He has produced tracks for scores of artists.

As a rapper and producer, Black Milk has collaborated with artists including Elzhi, Phat Kat, Slum Village, Mr. Porter, Dwele, Royce da 5’9”, Pharoahe Monch, Sean Price, Danny Brown, Black Thought, Robert Glasper, Canibus, Jake One, Nottz, Proof, Lloyd Banks, Skyzoo, Bishop Lamont, Guilty Simpson, KRS-One, Slaughterhouse and countless others.

In October 2013, Black Milk dropped his fifth solo album No Poison, No Paradise. He has yet to announce plans for an upcoming project, but he regularly drops projects and produces tracks, so keep on the look out for new music from Black Milk, and hit up blackmilk.biz for more details.