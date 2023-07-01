Black Milk Asks If “Everybody Good?” On New Album

Rapper and beatsmith Black Milk just came through with what might be one of the more underrated albums of the whole year. Moreover, Everybody Good? demonstrates why the Detroit native has gone on to work with legends like Cypress Hill, as it’s an incredibly skillful, creative, and dynamic release. For example, this tracklist pulls from many artistic corners, from boom-bap and other strains of hip-hop, alternative rock, jazz, R&B, soul, and much more. Across twelve songs, Milk explores inspirational themes with occasional smooth transitions from cut to cut, painting a full picture of his musical inspirations. For fans of artists like Denzel Curry, JID, and others, make sure not to miss this release if you’re just hearing about it.

Furthermore, Black Milk also tapped incredible musicians to assist him with his journey on Everybody Good? There’s Quelle Chris on the semi-title track “The Black Surf (Everybody Good?)” and Mick Jenkins on “Feelings Don’t Feel.” In addition, Brandon Myster contributes to “Let Me Know,” Karriem Riggins shows up on “Fews & Trues,” and Phonte and Raphael Saadiq lend their talents to “No Wish.” Another important aspect of this project is the crisp and live instrumentation that propels each narrative forward, whether it’s funky bass, wailing guitars, or lush percussion. Tracks like “Downs Got Up” display how locked-in and vibrant this sonic pallet proves to be in the LP’s entirety.

Read More: Black Milk & Sam Austins Rep Detroit To The Fullest On “Black NASA”

Black Milk’s Everybody Good?: Stream

Meanwhile, this is just the latest step in a long and accomplished career for the 39-year-old, so he will probably come through with even more amazing material in the future. If you haven’t heard Everybody Good? yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. Also, make sure to check out our list of the best albums of 2023 so far for a recap of the year’s highlights, and hopefully some new recommendations. As always, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Black Milk and more great hip-hop every week.

Tracklist

1. God Willing

2. For How Much?

3. Wait Til Fate

4. Downs Got Up

5. Is It Just Me?

6. The Black Surf (Everybody Good?) [feat. Quelle Chris]

7. Let Me Know (feat. Brandon Myster)

8. Ain’t Nobody Coming Down To Save You

9. Fews & Trues (feat. Karriem Riggins)

10. Feelings Don’t feel (feat. Mick Jenkins)

11. No Wish (feat. Phonte & Raphael Saadiq)

12. Yeah Really

Read More: Black Milk’s “Could It Be” Video Salutes His Friend Who Passed Away