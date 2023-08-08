Method Man Shares Secret To Avoiding Rap Beef

Method Man has been a busy man for most of his life. His ultra-successful rap career will be one that is etched into the books of the strongest runs in the genre. Furthermore, this has allowed him to share so many incredible stories, struggles to make it in music, and his mental health journey. He explains all of this in his latest interview with Men’s Health. They assisted in celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its effects on the world.

One helpful piece of advice he detailed eloquently was how he has steered as clear as possible from a constant virus that runs through rap. That is beef between other artists and there are some legendary ones to recall. Drake and Meek Mill, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, the list is extensive. However, Method Man is one of the few to escape the traps of getting involved in personal bouts. You might think it is an elaborate process with crazy methods, but the 52-year-old keeps it bare bones.

How Has Method Man Done It?

Method Man simply puts it, “I just mind my business.” He continued to say that avoiding clubs and after parties played a big role. The Wu-Tang member also thinks it has a lot to do with the respect level for him and his clan. “I had a big crew. Ain’t nobody really wanna f**k with us like that, ya dig? We didn’t have a lot to prove any muthaf*****g way. We always came humble. period.'”

