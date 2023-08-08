Kanye West & Bianca Censori Happily Dance & Sing Along To The Black Eyed Peas At Dinner

Kanye West has become notoriously known for mean mugging the cameras, but when he’s got Bianca Censori by his side, we hardly see the 46-year-old without a smile on his face. So far, they’ve been spending the month of August overseas in Italy, where their obscure outfits continue to make headlines back home in America. The Yeezus rapper has been foregoing shoes in favour of touching grass – or cobblestone – with his bare feet. His wife has been implementing plenty of pantyhose into her wardrobe, and even freeing the nipple with sheer tops on more than one occasion.

We saw them out on Monday (August 7), getting cozy ahead of Ye’s surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus performance. Since then, a video of them enjoying a luxurious Italian dinner with close friends is also making rounds online. Rather than listening to the latest music arrivals with their meal, the group decided to go back in time with the Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 hit, “I Gotta Feeling.” Several of them got up out of their chairs to dance and sing along, including West and Censori.

Kanye West Grins Ear to Ear During Night Out with His Wife

As many viewers are noting in the comments, seeing the father of four with such a big smile on his face is undeniably infectious. It’s likely a combination of the feel-good song, his beautiful wife, the delicious food, and being in breathtaking Italy that has him feeling at the top of his game, along with his return to the stage during Scott’s UTOPIA show.

Since connecting romantically with Bianca Censori, Kanye West appears to be happier than ever. His last marriage, to Kim Kardashian, definitely started out on a similar note, but eventually, the co-parents grew apart, resulting in their tumultuous divorce, most of which was played out on social media or reality TV. Earlier this week, HBO Max actually dropped a documentary on the celebrity separation, which you can read more about at the link below.

